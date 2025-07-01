WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $367.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

