Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Waystar were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waystar by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,180 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Waystar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,482,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,798,000 after purchasing an additional 79,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $56,804,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waystar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,476,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Waystar

In other Waystar news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $349,921.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,775,825.52. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 451,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $16,894,185.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,055,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,078,282.11. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,684,024 shares of company stock valued at $325,277,756 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Waystar in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on Waystar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Waystar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 454.16.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Waystar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.47 million. Waystar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

