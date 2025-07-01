Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.00

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 77.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Watsco to earn $16.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

NYSE WSO opened at $441.88 on Tuesday. Watsco has a 52 week low of $418.31 and a 52 week high of $571.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Watsco stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

