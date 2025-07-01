Waste Management Stocks To Follow Now – June 28th

Waste Management, Fluor, and Rockwell Automation are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, transport, process and dispose of solid and hazardous waste, as well as provide recycling and environmental services. Investors often view them as a defensive sector because they tend to generate stable, regulated cash flows regardless of economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

WM stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.14. 2,895,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.38. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $242.58.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of FLR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.54. 7,328,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,734. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. Fluor has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.03. The stock had a trading volume of 940,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,109. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $331.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.84. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.38.

