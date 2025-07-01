WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 938 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 1,409.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.06. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $118.56.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

