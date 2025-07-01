WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 540 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,497.72. This trade represents a 54.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

