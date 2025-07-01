WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,587 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Amentum were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 10,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,787,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,319 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amentum by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,856,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055,638 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amentum by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amentum by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,542,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amentum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 target price on Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amentum in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Amentum Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.