WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,300 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,562,000 after buying an additional 6,795,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,249,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,746 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 439.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 249.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.15.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 765.85%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $6,827,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,404.55. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,548 shares of company stock valued at $14,367,054. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

