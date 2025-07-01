WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $98,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. Manulife Financial Corp has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.3194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

