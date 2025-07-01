WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $850,000 Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Danaher by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.61.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $197.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.09 and its 200-day moving average is $207.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

