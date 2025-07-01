WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $808,000 Stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.94.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

