WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $603,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 804 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,004,273.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,079.75. This represents a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,981.18. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of AKAM opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

