WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 1,857 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,396 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 565,719 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $5,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 404,897 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,747,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $91.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRKL

Brookline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.