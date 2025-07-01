Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $9,279,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,747 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tapestry by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,440 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,693.36. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

