Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Autodesk by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,381,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 27,505.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,470,531 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $384,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,204 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,206,237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $652,127,000 after acquiring an additional 670,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson set a $305.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.45.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $964,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,034,210. The trade was a 12.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,820. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $309.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.14. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.03 and a twelve month high of $326.62.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

