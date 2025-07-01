Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $230,000 Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,532.47.

In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,444.08, for a total value of $3,951,002.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,117,035.84. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,522.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,429.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,359.27. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,528.45. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

