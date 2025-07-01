Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 418.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,905,000 after buying an additional 120,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,075,000 after acquiring an additional 190,137 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,483,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,426,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,052,000 after purchasing an additional 755,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

