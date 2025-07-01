Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Increased by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.8% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 69,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,891 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $781.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.26. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $380,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,060,455 shares in the company, valued at $100,997,734.20. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $1,887,041.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,431,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,724,989.77. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,511 shares of company stock worth $13,493,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Erste Group Bank downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

