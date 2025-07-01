Wall Street Zen Upgrades SAP (NYSE:SAP) to “Buy”

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $304.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $374.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.24. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $194.93 and a fifty-two week high of $311.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 2,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SAP by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in SAP by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SAP by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

