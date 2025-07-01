Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,671 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $17,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,369,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 739,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,094,000 after acquiring an additional 521,508 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,769,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,957,000 after acquiring an additional 408,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29,580.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,856,000 after acquiring an additional 396,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $260.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.