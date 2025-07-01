Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 66,507 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 875,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,507 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $62,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.