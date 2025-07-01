Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,124,103 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,124,103 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.13% of NIKE worth $125,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 15,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.40.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

