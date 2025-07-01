Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 11,233 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $81,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $566.84 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $567.07 and its 200 day moving average is $558.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

