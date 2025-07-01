Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 50,823 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,823 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $48,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

