Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 19,758 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $41,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 5,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.87.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

