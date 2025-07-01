Vontier (VNT) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) is one of 260 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vontier to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Vontier pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Vontier pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Technology Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 20.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Vontier has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vontier’s peers have a beta of -13.67, meaning that their average stock price is 1,467% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vontier $2.98 billion $422.20 million 15.02 Vontier Competitors $1.19 billion $31.92 million -13.98

This table compares Vontier and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vontier has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Vontier is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vontier and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vontier 12.59% 41.99% 10.37% Vontier Competitors -260.67% -109.32% -21.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vontier and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vontier 0 2 5 0 2.71 Vontier Competitors 442 2058 4549 220 2.63

Vontier presently has a consensus target price of $44.83, indicating a potential upside of 21.37%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 20.98%. Given Vontier’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vontier is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Vontier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Vontier shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vontier beats its peers on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing. The Repair Solutions segment manufactures and distributes vehicle repair tools, toolboxes, automotive diagnostic equipment and software through mobile franchise network. The Environmental and Fueling Solutions segment offers environmental, fueling hardware, software, and aftermarket solutions for fueling infrastructures. It also offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for EV charging; and vehicle mechanics, and technicians equipment. The company markets its products and services to retail and commercial fueling, convenience store, and car wash operators; commercial vehicle repair businesses, fleet owners/operators and electric vehicle charging network operators, as well as direct sales personnel and independent distributors. It serves customers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Vontier Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

