Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,082 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

