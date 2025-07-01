Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,692 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Virtu Financial worth $35,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $298,241.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,582.86. This trade represents a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 177,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $6,903,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,177.28. The trade was a 43.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,079,615. Company insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.