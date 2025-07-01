Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

VFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Zelman & Associates restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, June 9th.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $123.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.22. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Village Farms International

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,783,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,837,583.67. This trade represents a 0.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,342,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 737,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 35,913 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 80,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

