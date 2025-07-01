Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Down 43.8% – What’s Next?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 43.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 710,121,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 768% from the average daily volume of 81,838,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Down 11.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £372,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current year.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

