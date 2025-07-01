Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. LM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.9%

IHI opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

