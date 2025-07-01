Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,171 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 58.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,171 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 373,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 175,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of VVR opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.