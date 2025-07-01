Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,195 Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,384,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,574,000 after purchasing an additional 362,585 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,353,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,492,000 after buying an additional 553,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,226,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,570,000 after buying an additional 389,070 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,577,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,282,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,050,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,830,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,064.60. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of AL stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. Air Lease Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $59.27.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $738.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AL. Citigroup raised Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Air Lease

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.