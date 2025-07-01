Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 31.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $220.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.