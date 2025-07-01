Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,641 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 187,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,960,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $404,442,000 after buying an additional 140,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

