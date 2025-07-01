Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Venture Global in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Venture Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Venture Global

Venture Global Stock Down 0.8%

Venture Global stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Venture Global has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at $3,547,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth about $125,788,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth about $37,798,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth about $32,099,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,673,000.

Venture Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.