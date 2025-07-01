Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,202,000 after buying an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,533,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,627,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,591.4% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 769,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,689,000 after purchasing an additional 755,957 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $69.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

