Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

