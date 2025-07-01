Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

