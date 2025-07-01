Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Call TO Action Foundation grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Call TO Action Foundation now owns 905,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FJ Investments LLC now owns 1,659,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $568.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $569.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $536.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.56. The company has a market capitalization of $697.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.