Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 203.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,350,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VBR stock opened at $195.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

