Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Keystone Financial Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Keystone Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $164.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

