Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,392,000 after acquiring an additional 113,067 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,695,000 after buying an additional 146,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after buying an additional 203,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $279.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

