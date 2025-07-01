Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 8.7% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $366.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.56. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $367.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

