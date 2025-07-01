Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) is Red Tortoise LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF makes up 5.4% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 68,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGLT opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2097 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.