Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC

Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after buying an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,461,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,111,000. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,815,000.

VUG stock opened at $438.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $439.42. The company has a market capitalization of $175.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

