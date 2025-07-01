Vaneck MSCI International Value (Aud Hedged) ETF Announces Final Dividend of $1.01 (ASX:HVLU)

Vaneck MSCI International Value (Aud Hedged) ETF (ASX:HVLU – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share on Monday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.
Vaneck MSCI International Value (Aud Hedged) ETF Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vaneck MSCI International Value (Aud Hedged) ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Dollar Down 10%? These 3 Stocks Could Soar
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- IGM ETF: Expand Tech Exposure With Top AI Leaders
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Joby Stock Soars as Piloted Flights in Dubai Signal a New Era
Receive News & Ratings for Vaneck MSCI International Value (Aud Hedged) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaneck MSCI International Value (Aud Hedged) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.