Vaneck Msci International Quality Etf (ASX:QUAL) Increases Dividend to $1.23 Per Share

Vaneck Msci International Quality Etf (ASX:QUAL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 223.7% increase from Vaneck Msci International Quality Etf’s previous final dividend of $0.38.

Vaneck Msci International Quality Etf Price Performance

