Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 18,481 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,481 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 56,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.87.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of MDT opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

