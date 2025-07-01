Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 184,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,878,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wise Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $561.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $564.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,844.40. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total transaction of $173,910.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,203. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,441 shares of company stock worth $20,173,035. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

